After winning the BIG3 championship on Sunday, it appears the list of potential suitors for Joe Johnson has expanded.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports the Bucks, Nets and Pistons will host the seven-time All-Star for workouts next week.

Last week it was reported that Johnson would have a workout with the 76ers. He was also reportedly drawing interest from the Clippers, Nuggets and Pelicans.

Johnson, 38, spent nearly four full seasons with Brooklyn and earned one of his All-Star nods while on the Nets. His last stop in the NBA came with the Rockets during the 2017-18 season. He spent time with both Houston and Utah during that season and averaged 21.9 minutes per game over 55 games, with 32 of those contests coming with the Jazz.

This summer Johnson has been electrifying crowds across the country en route to BIG3 MVP honors and a championship that he capped off with his sixth game-winning bucket of the summer.

MVP Joe Johnson knocks down a game winner in @theBIG3 championship!!!



His 6th game winner this season.



pic.twitter.com/4O6c5KjlLw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 1, 2019

Over his 17-season career, Johnson has played with seven teams.