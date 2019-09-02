Report: BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson to Work Out with Bucks, Nets and Pistons

Joe Johnson just finished his first season in the BIG3, where he won league MVP and guided his squad to the championship.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 02, 2019

After winning the BIG3 championship on Sunday, it appears the list of potential suitors for Joe Johnson has expanded.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports the Bucks, Nets and Pistons will host the seven-time All-Star for workouts next week.

Last week it was reported that Johnson would have a workout with the 76ers. He was also reportedly drawing interest from the Clippers, Nuggets and Pelicans.

Johnson, 38, spent nearly four full seasons with Brooklyn and earned one of his All-Star nods while on the Nets. His last stop in the NBA came with the Rockets during the 2017-18 season. He spent time with both Houston and Utah during that season and averaged 21.9 minutes per game over 55 games, with 32 of those contests coming with the Jazz.

This summer Johnson has been electrifying crowds across the country en route to BIG3 MVP honors and a championship that he capped off with his sixth game-winning bucket of the summer.

Over his 17-season career, Johnson has played with seven teams.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message