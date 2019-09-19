After several leaks on social media, LeBron James and Nike officially unveiled his latest signature sneaker, the LeBron 17.

The Los Angeles Lakers star teased his newest shoe earlier this month in collaboration with NBA 2K.

The sneaker features the most Max Air that LeBron has ever had in a shoe.

"If you look at the evolution of LeBron's line, you'll see how he loves Max Air, and we felt like the volume of Air in the 17 was the next solution in providing the stabilization and support he needs," said longtime Nike designer Jason Petrie in a release.

The sneaker also introduces Knitposite, evolving the upper constriction from the Battleknit 2.0 that was seen on the LeBron 16. The LeBron 17 combines lightweight Flyknit construction with heat-molded yarns that creates structure, durability and support. On the tongue, you can find his famous Lion crest that includes phrases and symbols like “I’m King,” “LJ” and “23.”

"LeBron wanted a more overt tongue for the shoe, which opens up the opportunity for personal storytelling," says Petrie. "The silhouette was a way to reset the mark for LeBron, and futuristically explore how we could help his game with the best that Nike offers.”

You can expect to see various colorways and collaborations throughout LeBron’s 17th NBA season.

The Swoosh recently announced it has named the latest building in its world headquarters campus after LeBron. The LeBron James Building will be home to Nike's advanced innovation team.

The LeBron 17 releases September 27.