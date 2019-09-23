Former Texas Tech star Andre Emmett was murdered in Dallas, Texas on Monday morning, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Emmett was 37 years old.

USA Today's Scott Gleeson and Jeff Zillgitt report Emmett was approached by two unknown suspects before an altercation ensued. Emmett was shot as he ran away from the suspects. A passerby called 911 before Emmett was transported to a hospital, where he died. The two suspects fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

Emmett led Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament twice from 2000 to 2004 under head coach Bobby Knight. He averaged 17.6 points per game in his career as a Red Raider and finished his college career with 2,256 career points. Emmett was inducted into Texas Tech's Hall of Fame in 2018.

Texas Tech's men's basketball Twitter account tweeted, "Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it. Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create. Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family. Rest In Peace, Dre."

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.



Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create.



Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.



Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

Emmett played two seasons in the NBA as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets. In addition to some time in the D-League, his professional career also included stops in China, Lebanon, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Emmett was recently drafted in the Big3 League's draft and was slated to play in an upcoming All-Star Tour in China.

The Big3 issued the following statement: "The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."