Report: Andre Iguodala Allowed to Skip Grizzlies Training Camp

The Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala have reportedly agreed to let the 2015 Finals MVP not report to the team's training camp or attend Grizzlies’ media day.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2019

The Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala have agreed to let the 2015 Finals MVP not report to the team's training camp or attend Grizzlies’ Media Day on Monday, reports The Daily Memphian's Chris Herrington.

According to Herrington, Iguodala will likely remain on the Grizzlies' roster into the season but he can continue his private workouts while Memphis pursues a trade. Players who signed as free agents this summer will be eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 and the NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.

Earlier in September, it was reported that the Grizzlies were refusing to engage in buyout talks with Iguodala and wanted him to report to training camp.

Iguodala was traded to Memphis in July from Golden State, which he joined in 2013.

He has won three NBA titles, the Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medal. He's a one-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection. Last season, Iguodala averaged a career-low 5.7 points.

