The Memphis Grizzlies are set to acquire Andre Iguodala from the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies will also receive a 2024 first-round protected pick (protected picks 1-4). If the 2024 pick lands in the top four, it becomes top-one protected in 2025 followed by unprotected in 2026.

The move comes after the Warriors agreed to terms on a four-year, $117 million max contract with D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The trade cleared the necessary salary space to add Russell to the roster.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant to the Nets when free agency began at 6 p.m. ET. Durant agreed to terms on a four-year, $164 million maximum contract alongside Kyrie Irving, who committed to a four-year, $141 million deal.

Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013 and was named the NBA Finals MVP en route to the Warriors' first championship win in the 2014-15 season. He finished the series averaging 16.3 points, four assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Iguodala averaged a career-low 5.7 points during the 2018 season.