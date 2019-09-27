Lonzo Ball isn't holding any grudge toward his father, LaVar Ball, after he called the Pelicans point guard "damaged goods" in a viral clip from last week.

The elder Ball made the comments in a scene from the Ball in the Family show on Facebook. But on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lonzo didn't seem too concerned.

"That's part of life," Lonzo said on the podcast, which was released Friday. "I'm growing up. He has his ways, I have mine. We just got into it. That's what fathers and sons do as time goes on. At the end of the day, it's always love at the end. I know he loves me, I love him. We're just not always going to agree on everything. That's all it was."

LaVar called Lonzo "damaged goods" in a segment showing the family questioning if they should change the name of the Big Baller Brand amid a lawsuit Lonzo filed against former co-founder and manager Alan Foster.

"That’s like me telling you to change your name. … 'Change Lonzo’s name to Alfonzo on the fact that he’s been damaged goods for the last two years,'" LaVar said.

Last season, Lonzo suffered an ankle injury, which ended his year early. He was traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans as part of a deal for All-Star Anthony Davis.

In early September on the LightHarted Podcast with Josh Hart, Lonzo revealed his Big Baller Brand shoes were a much bigger problem than many had realized.

Lonzo told Wojnarowski he had no regrets about his shoe choice at the beginning of his career: "It was different, but at the same time, we were trying to build a brand. I had to wear them. But there was no way we could play in the shoes I had in summer league. There was no way they would make it to the NBA court."

Ball signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) after parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines in April. Lonzo told Wojnarowski that his brother LaMelo will have more choice when it comes to shoe sponsorship.