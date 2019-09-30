Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will sit out the preseason as he recovers from two offseason surgeries on his shoulders.

George had right shoulder surgery in May to fix a partially torn tendon and a month later went under the knife to repair a partial tear of his left labrum.

George was then traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July for four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari were also sent to OKC in the deal.

The six-time All-Star told ESPN he has "a little ways to go" before stepping on the court.

"I'm where I want to be right now at this point in the season almost starting. I like where the progression is going," George said.

The Clippers begin the season Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

George averaged a career-high 28 points a game, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season and was named an All-NBA First Team selection.