Paul George Out For Preseason After Shoulder Surgeries

Paul George won't play in the preseason as he continues to make progress from offseason shoulder surgeries. 

By Scooby Axson
September 30, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will sit out the preseason as he recovers from two offseason surgeries on his shoulders.

George had right shoulder surgery in May to fix a partially torn tendon and a month later went under the knife to repair a partial tear of his left labrum.

George was then traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July for four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari were also sent to OKC in the deal.

The six-time All-Star told ESPN he has "a little ways to go" before stepping on the court.

"I'm where I want to be right now at this point in the season almost starting. I like where the progression is going," George said.

The Clippers begin the season Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

George averaged a career-high 28 points a game, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season and was named an All-NBA First Team selection.

