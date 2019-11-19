Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Tuesday, November 19)

Welcome to another edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Only four games on the NBA slate, but there are some good spots for DFS players to target. The Pelicans and Trail Blazers play in the game with the highest implied total (232 points) while the Warriors will look to break a seven-game losing streak in Memphis. The Suns and Kings meet in Sacramento and the Lakers host the Thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out FullTime Fantasy daily to take advantage of optimizers, tools, rankings and cheat sheets.

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $9,200, FanDuel: $9,800, Yahoo: $43

Not only are the Blazers struggling to start the season, but their star point guard has also failed to make the impact we are used to seeing. Lillard has produced 40 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Blazers are on a back-to-back tonight, however, this game has the highest implied total on the slate. Plus, the Pelicans are 30th in the league versus opposing point guards.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,700, FanDuel: $8,400, Yahoo: $25



Rookie of the Year front runner Ja Morant is in a good fantasy spot this evening against the Warriors. Morant leads the Grizzlies in scoring and assists, and is playing just under 30 minutes per game. His numbers go up across the board when the Grizzlies play at home.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

PG/SF Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $6,200, FanDuel: $7,100, Yahoo: $27

With D'Angelo Russell out, Draymond Green has taken over point guard duties for the Dubs. Green is still a remarkable stat stuffer who can triple-double on any given night. The Grizzlies are 22nd at defending opposing small forwards. Green won't win you the night but he will hit his fantasy value.

C Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $6,300, FanDuel: $8,200, Yahoo: $28

Whiteside is my favorite play at the center position on tonight's slate. The big man averages 35 fantasy points per contest and tonight the Blazers play in a game with an implied total of 232 points, Whiteside should play a big role in the fantasy fireworks. Opposing centers shoot close to 60% from the field against New Orleans. Whiteside will clean the boards and score on mop-up duty.



PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $5,600, FanDuel: $7,200, Yahoo: $22

The young Memphis big man has been playing well as of late, scoring 30 fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Grizzlies offense runs through Morant, but Jackson Jr. is second in the pecking order.

SG Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $3,900, FanDuel: $3,800, Yahoo: $10

Poole has been thrown into the fire to start his rookie campaign. The former Wolverine has made eight starts on the young season and has fared well in those contests. Poole offers salary relief tonight and should exceed his fantasy value. The Grizzlies are 24th vs opposing shooting guards.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!