Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The charges of third-degree harassing communications against injured Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped and a misdemeanor case has been dismissed, Cousins’ lawyer Moshe Donald told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

This summer, a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Mobile, Ala.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The warrant filed by Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child, alleged that Cousins threatened to "put a bullet through" her "f---ing head" if she forbid their seven-year-old son, Amir, from attending a wedding between Cousins and his new girlfriend, Morgan Lang. TMZ obtained the 22-second phone call in which West claimed the male voice heard was that of the Lakers' center.

The 29-year-old Cousins could still be subject to a fine or suspension from the NBA.

After a one-year stint with the Warriors, Cousins signed a contract with Los Angeles this offseason. However, he suffered a torn ACL in a summer workout and is expected to miss most, if not all, of this season