Celtics guard Kemba Walker was stretchered off the court on Friday night after suffering an apparent neck injury with just over three minutes remaining in the first half of Boston's game against the Nuggets.The team announced that Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and that he is being transported to a local Denver hospital for further testing.

The injury occurred when Walker collided head-into-chest with his teammate Semi Ojeleye in attempt to corral a missed shot. Following the contact, Walker immediately fell to the floor.

The game was delayed for more than five minutes as players on both teams looked on, gathering in prayer and holding towels over their heads.

Boston trailed Denver 36-30 at the time of the injury and eventually fell 96-92.

The Celtics are already playing without Gordon Hayward, who is currently rehabbing from a fractured left hand he suffered in an early-November game with the Spurs.

Walker is in his first year with the Celtics after signing a four-year, $141 million contract in free agency this past summer. He's averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in nearly 34 minutes of action.