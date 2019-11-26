Our daily NBA DFS expert provides picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups data and metrics.

NBA DFS (Tuesday, November 26)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We only have a pair of games to grind tonight. The Mavericks and Clippers meet in the evening's marquee matchup with a 229 implied total. There should be plenty of scoring. The same thing goes for the late game when the Nuggets host the Wizards. It may only be a two-game slate, but there should be plenty of fantasy fireworks.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $11,400 , FanDuel: $12,500, Yahoo: $54

Early season MVP candidate Doncic is having a special season. He has a high price on a short slate, but you need to start your lineups with him. Doncic has put up over 70 fantasy points in three of his last four games.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $9,800 , FanDuel: $10,800, Yahoo: $40

Any time we get a chance to pick on the Wizards defense, we have to take advantage. Washington is allowing opposing centers to shoot over 56% from the field and over 16 boards a game. This matchup is a prime triple-double opportunity for Jokic.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $9,300 , FanDuel: $9,700, Yahoo: $44

The Wizards up-and-down the court style of play fits Beal's game perfectly. Beal has managing to log at least 30 points in five of his last six games. Beal averages 50 fantasy points per game on the road this season.

Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $4,200 , FanDuel: $4,500, Yahoo: $13

Harris is logging the type of minutes we want to see from him, but his usage rate is an issue. He is priced to play tonight in a home game with a high implied total. Harris should be able to get his offensive game going this evening.

Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $5,400 , FanDuel: $6,600, Yahoo: $21

Millsap is scoring 15 points a game at home. Denver has the second-highest implied team total on the slate. He should go for 20-plus points, plus the defensive stats he brings every night.

Delon Wright, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $4,100 , FanDuel: $4,300, Yahoo: $10

Wright, who backs up Doncic, doesn't often get a chance to log many minutes. When he is on the court, he shows well and averages over 20 fantasy points per game.

