Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups data and metrics.

NBA DFS (Tuesday, December 3)

Here is the "Giving Tuesday" version of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Tuesday night brings us a seven-game NBA slate for DFS. There should be plenty of fantasy fireworks as four games have an implied total of over 255. The highest implied total comes from the Pelicans and Mavericks contest. The only significant injury to look out for is the Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge.

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $8,800, FanDuel: $9,000, Yahoo: $42

The stat machine Russell Westbrook is very reasonably priced, considering he is playing in a game with an implied total of 234. Westbrook has a plus matchup tonight and should flirt with a triple-double.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $8,700, FanDuel: $10,200, Yahoo: $48

The Clippers and the Trail Blazers meet in what should be a high scoring affair. Leonard has posted 40-plus fantasy points in each of his last five contests.

Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $7,700 , FanDuel: $8,300, Yahoo: $36

Holiday has really picked up his scoring over the last ten games, and his fantasy points per have ticked up as well. The Pelicans always play in very high scoring games due to inconsistent defensive effort. Tonight should be no different.

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $5,600, FanDuel: $6,300, Yahoo: $21

Bryant has been an excellent fantasy contributor, he averages close to a double-double, and scores over 30 fantasy points per night. The Wizards up and down pace makes it even better.

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $3,000, FanDuel: $3,500, Yahoo: $14

Brunson is one of my favorite sources of cheap fantasy production. The Mavericks backup doesn't play many minutes, but when he is in the game, Brunson gets buckets and assists. His opponent, New Orleans, is dead last vs. opposing point guards.

