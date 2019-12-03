Kevin Garnett said he wasn't surprised with Kyrie Irving's departure from Boston, adding Brooklyn's point guard lacked the 'cojones' to win with the Celtics, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

“Boston’s a tough town, dawg. You have to have some major cojones to be there," Garnett told Bondy on Tuesday. "You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul [Pierce] is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time."

Irving signed a four-year, $141 million contract with the Nets on June 30, joining two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. The former Cavs point guard played just two seasons in Boston, with his tenure ending in a five-game loss to the Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Garnett, a 15-time All-Star and 2008 champion with Boston, said Irving and Durant should have chosen the Knicks over the Nets if they were going to create a new dynamic duo.

“I thought they should have done the Knicks, if I’m being honest.” Garnett said. “I’m not a Knick fan by far. But if they come to the city and dominate, man. …The first superstar to hit New York and be vibing is going to be bigger than life."

Irving and the Nets enter Tuesday night seventh in the East at 10–10. Irving has appeared in 11 games, averaging a career-best 28.5 points per game.