Kevin Love’s days in Cleveland might be numbered.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers are open to moving the veteran power forward.

"I'm told that Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that December 15 date and then the February trade deadline," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's NBA Countdown on Friday.

Heading into Friday night, the Cavs have one of the league’s worst records at 5-15, but the 31-year-old Love is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

In 2018, Love, who was first acquired to help bolster the LeBron James-led Cavaliers, signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the Cavs through 2022-23.

"He's going to be a player very much in demand, and I think there's going to be a lot of conversations between Cleveland and teams all over the league about Love," Wojnarowski said.

According to Wojnarowski, a number of teams, in both conferences, who have title aspirations could be interested in acquiring the forward. But if Love is dealt, it will likely be after Dec. 15, the first day when players who signed free agent contracts in the offseason can be moved.

Early Friday, a report from The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Shams Charania surfaced stating that Cleveland players are not seeing eye-to-eye with new head coach John Beilein.

“Guys drowned out his voice, and when guys start searching for the next in line for help, I believe you’ve lost them,” an anonymous Cavs player is quoted as saying.

Cleveland got off to a better start to the season than many pundits predicted, but entering Friday night, the young team has lost 10 of its last 11 games.