David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward’s return to the Celtics lineup appears to be imminent.

The high-priced forward, who has been out since Nov. 9 with a broken bone in his left hand, told reporters after Sunday’s practice that he could return Monday when the team hosts Cleveland.

"Tomorrow's a possibility," said Hayward, who the Celtics later listed as questionable. "See how I feel when I wake up, go through shootaround, see how it goes."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Monday would mark exactly four weeks since Hayward underwent surgery to repair the bone in his left hand.

The Butler product has been shooting without restrictions for more than a week. He has spent time working out with coaches as he prepared for his return.

Hayward adds that the procedure might have also made his left hand stronger than his right.

“I can't do anything that's going to hurt it," Hayward said. "I'm going to have to get hit equally as hard, probably more than last time, because I have the metal in my hand now. So the bone is healed. I can't hurt it worse. It's almost like playing through the pain, the tissues that I have in my hand, those are a lot slower to recover, so those are going to be sore a little bit.”

Boston went 9-4 without Hayward as it continues its hot start to the season. Heading into Sunday night, the C’s own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the NBA.

Tipoff for Monday night's game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.