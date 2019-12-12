Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Thursday, December 12)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We only have a four-game NBA slate, but there are quality matchups with superstar players. The Mavericks and Pistons play in Detroit in what should be the most fantasy-friendly game on the night. The 76ers are in Boston for a marquee matchup, and the night ends with the Nuggets hosting the Trail Blazers.

PG/SF Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $11,400 , FanDuel: $11,800, Yahoo: $56

The great Luka Doncic is our top play on the slate this evening. Doncic puts up MVP-level numbers each night, and it should be no different today very Detroit. The Mavs average 120 points per game on the road. Luka is the key cog for that offensive production.

SF/PF Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $7,100 , FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $34

Tatum is having a great season. Not only is he getting to his shot more, but his defensive stats are also improving. Even though this game has the lowest total on the slate, I think there is a very good chance for overtime.

PF/C Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $6,400 , FanDuel: $7,600, Yahoo: $29

It appears that Porzingis is starting to get back to his old self. His scoring and rebounding numbers are improving on a nightly basis. The Mavericks have the highest implied team total on tonight's slate.

PG/SF Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $7,600 , FanDuel: $8,300, Yahoo: $39

Simmons was already filling the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but he has also been streaking as of late. Simmons has gone over 40 fantasy points in five of his last six outings. I mentioned earlier that I think this game has a chance at overtime, which means free fantasy production.

PG Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $4,100 , FanDuel: $4,500, Yahoo: $10

White has fared admirably in his battle with Dejounte Murray for minutes in the Spurs rotation. Before laying an egg last time out, he was streaking averaging 20 fantasy points per game. Tonight's opponents the Cavaliers are 23rd in the league guarding opposing point guards.

PG/SG Brad Wanamaker, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $3,100 , FanDuel: $3,500, Yahoo: $10

Wanamaker, the Celtics backup point guard, can put up a few buckets when he gets hot, Wanamaker is shooting 40% from three-point range on the season. He also plays about 20 minutes per game. He will exceed his fantasy value.

