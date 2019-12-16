The National Basketball Players Association is having "serious discussions" with NBA G League players regarding a potential unionizing effort, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The NPBA reportedly began discussions with certain G League players in December 2018 at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The talks regarding a potential union will continue during this year's showcase in Las Vegas from Dec. 19-22, and a vote could be held by the end of 2019, per Charania.

“We support the players’ right to unionize,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim told The Athletic. “We view this as a positive thing and are looking to continue to grow our league for the players to develop and accomplish their dreams.”

G League players currently have no collective bargaining rights. Those in favor of a union believe unionization efforts could help drive, "increased salaries for players, freedom of player movement, work benefits, and having a voice on their behalf on issues of discipline and contract structures," per Charania.

The NBPA was founded in 1954. Michele Roberts is currently the executive director of the union, while Thunder guard Chris Paul serves as the Players Association president.