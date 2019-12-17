Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No Luka, no problem.

Playing without their superstar guard for the first time since he suffered a sprained right ankle, the Dallas Mavericks didn't miss a beat. Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points each as the Mavs snapped the Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game winning streak with a 120-116 victory.

Milwaukee's winning streak was tied for seventh-longest in NBA history and the longest since the Warriors won 24 straight to open the 2015-16 season.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing even better this season than last, and the team's supporting cast has been more than competent--even after losing Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers.

The Bucks might have lost on Monday night, but Antetokounmpo continued his dominant start, scoring 48 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Doncic, the reigning Rookie of the Year and SI Breakout of the Year winner, has had a standout sophomore season in his own right, averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists heading into Saturday's injury.

With the win, the Mavs moved to 10-2 on the road and are the third-best team in the West at 18-8.

Dallas will look to continue its winning ways on Wednesday night when it hosts the Celtics. The Bucks, on the other hand, will look to start a new winning streak Thursday when they host LeBron James and the Lakers.