NBA DFS (Monday, December 23)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We start this NBA week with all eyes on Wednesday's big Christmas Day slate. The NBA has tomorrow (Tuesday) off, so today we have a little holiday preview card.

The Raptors and Pacers meet in Indiana, in what will probably be the best game of the day. The Hawks will welcome John Collins back into their lineup tonight. He is done serving his 25-game PED suspension. The Wizards and the Pelicans are both on the slate as well.

PG Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $8,900, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $45

Westbrook is starting to get into a groove. You can tell by the uptick in his production. Westbrook has scored 50 or more fantasy points in seven of his last ten games. Last time the Rockets and Kings played, he scored 34 points and tallied eight assists.

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $8,300, FanDuel: $9,300, Yahoo: $42

The Trail Blazers have the pleasure of hosting the horrific defense of the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. The Pelicans are dead last in the NBA versus opposing point guards. Dame Dolla should go for 30 plus with double-digit assists tonight.

Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $7,900, FanDuel: $9,000, Yahoo: $40

Whiteside is in the midst of one helluva fantasy run right now. Hassan averages a double-double per night, but it gets better. In his last three games, he has 14 blocked shots. In that same stretch, he doesn't game a game with less than 17 rebounds. He will get plenty of chances tonight in what should be an up and down game.

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

DraftKings: $7,800, FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $39

Domantas Sabonis has been excellent this season for an outstanding Pacers team. Sabonis has a questionable tag, but I'm pretty sure he goes into what should be the game of the night. Sabonis is coming off a 59-point fantasy night, and he should be good for another 50 tonight vs. the banged-up Raptors.

Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $4,500, FanDuel: $4,500, Yahoo: $15

It's not a secret that I like to roster Bradley Beal every time the Wizards play. I also find myself going to Ish Smith a lot because he is a cheap source of pretty reliable fantasy value. The Wizards always play in high scoring games, and Smith can get hot from three.

Shabazz Napier, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings: $3,400, FanDuel: $4,700, Yahoo: $11

Napier was recently inserted in the Timberwolves starting rotation. There has been plenty of roster movement for the Timberwolves this season. Napier gets a matchup vs. the Warriors 24th-ranked defense vs. opposing point guards.

