Zion Williamson seems eager to make his NBA debut, but according to ESPN's Jorge Sedano, his rehab process from a preseason right knee surgery has entailed more than just the standard recovery procedure.

Instead, Sedano is reporting that the team is "trying to re-teach him how to walk and run differently -- working on the kinetic chain of his body."

In recent weeks, Williamson has returned to on-court activities, but he's yet to play 3-on-3—let alone 5-on-5.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez notes that in the past week, Williamson has stayed back with a group of New Orleans coaches and staffers and worked for an hour to 90 minutes walking through plays and running up and down the court.

Despite Williamson's progress, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in mid-December that no date has been set for his return. Sedano quotes a team source as saying that before Williamson makes his return, the Pelicans would like him to complete two or three practices with the team. They are targeting after New Year's for those practices.

"We're really excited with where he's at," Griffin said the Dec. 18 Pelicans' TV broadcast. "He's made really good progress. I know we've reached the eight-week point, and everyone is ready to see him. I think we're a little ways away yet, but today was a really big first step."

New Orleans picked up a 112-110 Christmas Day win against the Nuggets to improve to 9-23.