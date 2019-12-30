Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

There are six games on the NBA slate to start the new week, which will end in a new year. Three of the six games have totals over the big number of 225. Trae Young and Blake Griffin are out tonight. We also have to watch the injury status of Giannis, Karl Anthony Towns, and Bradley Beal.

SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,200, FanDuel: $11,300, Yahoo: $56

Giannis is the best player on the slate most nights, but tonight he is easily the top option if he suits ups. Giannis has been dealing with some back stiffness, and if he goes, he is how you start your lineups in his two games vs. Chicago this season Giannis is averaging 35 points.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $7,500 , FanDuel: $7,100, Yahoo: $34

The Suns and Trail Blazers play tonight in a game with the highest implied total on the slate at 231. Booker has not shot the three well in December, so his production and taken a slight dip. I think Booker was dealing with an injury, but he looks healthy now. He had back to back 30 plus point outing over the weekend.

SF/PF Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $6,100 , FanDuel: $5,600, Yahoo: $24

Bojan has always been a decent fantasy daily fantasy option, his fantasy points are consistent, and his price is never really too high. I like to roster him when the Jazz play at home as they do this evening. In-home games Bojan shots 45% from beyond the arc.

C Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $7,100, FanDuel: $8,500, Yahoo: $38

Whiteside has put up at least 40 fantasy points in eight of his last ten games. Tonight, he gets a plus matchup vs. the Suns' 27th-ranked defense vs. opposing Centers.

PG/SG Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $4,800 , FanDuel: $4,900, Yahoo: $19

Fultz has put up at least 2o fantasy points in three of his last four outings. Markelle and the Magic are going up against the Hawks B-squad this evening, so there should be plenty of fantasy goodness for Orlando.

