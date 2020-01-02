Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Thursday, January 2)

Welcome to the New Year's Eve edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

The NBA welcomes in 2020 with a ten-game slate for us to sweat this evening. There are no real major injuries to report as of now, but one may start to wonder if Blake Griffin, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Kyrie Irving will play again before the All-Star break. I'm also beginning to think the Timberwolves may be looking to move on from Towns.

There are three games on tonight's slate that have totals over 220. Those will be the games I'm focusing on for the most part. Also, RIP David Stern.

C Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $9,800 , FanDuel: $9,800, Yahoo: $46

I'm starting Drummond today. I think he is easily the center with the best matchup. The Pistons stink and will likely get blown out this evening, but Drummond will have all the chances on offense, and he is a lock for a night of big defensive stats.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings: $8,300 , FanDuel: $8,400, Yahoo: $38

Dinwiddie and the Nets face off against the Mavericks tonight in a game with an implied total of 220. The Nets are big underdogs in this game, but I think they can keep it close and possibly win. For that to happen, Dinwiddie will have to have a big game. Spencer has scored over 45 fantasy points in four of his last six games.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

SG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $6,700 , FanDuel: $6,200, Yahoo: $27

Hield gets a matchup vs. Memphis, and the league's 29th ranked defense vs. opposing shooting guards. This matchup has the highest total on the slate. I think we get fantasy fireworks between these two teams. Hield is not shooting great from three-point territory, but he is still taking around eight 3PTAs per game.

SG/SF Alec Burks, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $6,500 , FanDuel: $5,600, Yahoo: $23

Burks has been a pleasant surprise for the Warriors, who need all the help they can get this year. Burks is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 28 game points and 45 fantasy points in the Dubs last game. He has the perfect matchup tonight against the defensively challenged Timberwolves, not to mention D'Angelo Russell is out tonight. Burks will get all the playing time and scoring chances he can handle.

PF/C Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $5,700 , FanDuel: $5,200, Yahoo: $22

Harrell is coming off one of his worst games of the season, so he is priced to play this evening. Harrell should get back to about 19-and-10 tonight vs. the Pistons. The Clippers have the highest implied team total on the slate.

PG/SG Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $3,400 , FanDuel: $4,200, Yahoo: $10

With Luka Doncic back to full strength, Brunson has seen a noticeable decline in his minutes and production. However, Brunson should be an excellent low-priced play tonight with Tim Hardaway Jr. out of the lineup. When on the floor, Brunson has the advantage of taking on the Nets' 29th-ranked defense vs. opposing point guards.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!