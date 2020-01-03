NBA DFS (Friday, January 3)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There is only a six-game NBA slate for us to get after this evening. The good news is that five of the six games have implied totals over 220 points, so there should plenty have good fantasy options. The Wizards and Trail Blazers game has the highest total on the slate at 236. Neither team plays defense, so we will have plenty of exposure to that contest. Houston and Philadelphia play in the marquee game of the night. The only impactful injury situation happens in Boston, where Kemba Walker could miss the game with an illness.

PF/C Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings: $10,300 , FanDuel: $10,400, Yahoo: $53

Anthony Davis gets a crack at his former team tonight, and I like him to go off against them. The Pelicans are playing very well, so this game will be very competitive, which will be useful for AD's playing time. Last time these two teams met, Davis went for 41 points and nine rebounds.

SF/PF Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $6,700, FanDuel: $6,000, Yahoo: $22

The Trail Blazers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but tonight they get a crack at the Wizards' weak defense. Portland has the highest team total on the slate. Melo should be good for 25 and 8.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $7,900, FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $34

Booker is hitting his stride right now. He has scored 30 more points in each of his last four games. He is also getting his teammates involved with 24 assists in his previous three games. He is the focal point in the Suns' offense. Look for Booker to get it going vs. the Knick tonight.

PF/C Julius Randle, New York Knicks

DraftKings: $7,700, FanDuel: $7,600, Yahoo: $33

The Knicks are winners of their last three games, and Randle is the main reason why he is easily playing his best basketball of the season. Randle has scored at least 50 fantasy points in each of his last four games. Phoenix gives up 117 points per game when they play at home.

PG Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $4,200 , FanDuel: $4,500, Yahoo: $16

I mentioned before in a previous write-up that Smith is one of my favorite cheap DFS options. Washington always plays in uptempo high scoring games. Smith takes about four threes a game and is a solid assist contributor.

SG/SF Kent Bazemore, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $3,500, FanDuel: $4,000, Yahoo: $10

Bazemore has struggled at times this season, but he has fantasy value tonight, Bazemore is priced to play and could drop in 20 fantasy points. The Trail Blazers have the highest implied team total.

