Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis' lower back MRI came back clean and he plans on traveling with the team to its upcoming road trip against the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Athletics' Shams Charania.

Davis exited Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks after taking a hard fall in the third quarter of the game. Davis was attempting to block a shot from Julius Randle when he hit the ground and then stayed on the floor before receiving treatment from Lakers' medical personnel.

After the game, the Lakers announced the injury was a bruised sacrum.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Davis turned down a five-year contract extension offer from the Lakers and plans on becoming an unrestricted free agent. There is little belief that he will leave the Lakers, who he waived a no-trade clause with the New Orleans Pelicans to be dealt last summer.

The Lakers won 117–87. Davis is averaging 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds on the year.