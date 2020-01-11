The Lakers have promoted Rob Pelinka to Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, the team announced Friday. His contract has been extended from his initial five-year deal, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pelinka was first hired as the team's GM in March of 2017 following Mitch Kupchak's dismissal. Pelinka was the longtime agent of Kobe Bryant before joining the team's front office.

"I'm extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said. "His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together."

Pelinka was initially brought in alongside Magic Johnson, who was previously the team's President of Basketball Operations. Pelinka remained in the GM role following Johnson's departure last season.

"We have worked closely with Rob for many years and have firsthand experience with his knowledge of the league and the business of basketball,'' Buss said upon hiring Pelinka. ''In our recent discussions, it was clear that he also shares our goal of returning the Lakers to being an elite NBA franchise."

Pelinka is already on the second head coach of his brief tenure as the team hired Frank Vogel last May. He helped orchestrate Anthony Davis's arrival this past June in a mega-deal and signed LeBron James in July 2018.

The Lakers currently own the best record in the Western Conference. They visit Dallas Friday night to face off against the Mavericks. Tip-off is set for 9:45 p.m. ET.