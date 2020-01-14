Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Tuesday, January 14)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

All six of the NBS games on tonight's slate have a total of 219 or higher, so we should have plenty of big fantasy performances. Kyrie Irving and Trae Young are both expected to play tonight. The Grizzlies and Rockets meet in Memphis. The Clippers and the Bucks are both huge favorites. The night ends with the Mavericks and Warriors.

PG/SG James Harden, Houston Rockets

DraftKings:$13,000, FanDuel:$11,700, Yahoo:$58

James Harden is my top play on the slate. The Rockets have the highest implied team total of the night in a game that they are five-point favorites. The Grizzlies are 28th in the league vs. opposing shooting guards. Harden could have an 80 point fantasy night.

C Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

DraftKings:$9,200, FanDuel:$9,000, Yahoo:$35

Gobert already has an 18 point 15 rebound game vs. the Nets this season. Brooklyn struggles to guard the center position. Opposing bigs average 17 rebounds per game vs. the Nets.

PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings:$6,800, FanDuel:$7,300, Yahoo:$28

Jaren Jackson Jr. has shown flashes of greatness this season. He is averaging 37 fantasy a game over his last five games. I like his matchup tonight vs. a Rockets teams that allow opposing power forward to shoot 47% from the field. The Grizzlies have the second-highest implied team total on the slate.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings:$7,600, FanDuel:$7,400, Yahoo:$29

I'm going to have a few lineups with the rookie of the year front runner in them this evening. Ja plays up to his competition in big games, and yes, this will be a big game for the Grizzlies. The Rockets are 28th in the league vs. opposing point guards. I see a 40 plus point fantasy night for Morant.

SF/PF Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings:$4,400, FanDuel:$4,600, Yahoo:$11

Cedi is a good option for salary cap relief this evening. Osman is consistently playing over 30 minutes a game, and as a bonus, he will shoot around 5 or 6 threes a game. Cedi has 30-plus fantasy point upside tonight.

