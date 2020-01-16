Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Thursday, January 16)

There are only five games on the NBA slate tonight, but there is still plenty of fantasy goodness to go around. The Celtics travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks in the main event of the night. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both questionable for Boston. Other injuries to monitor for today are Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams, and D.J. Augustin are all questionable for the Magic. Paul George and Jrue Holiday will be out.

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings:$11,700, FanDuel:$11,500, Yahoo:$55

Big game in Milwaukee as the Bucks host the Celtics. On a short slate like this, there is no reason not to roster the reigning MVP. The last time these two teams played Giannis had 22 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in a losing effort. I don't see the Bucks losing tonight.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings:$9,000, FanDuel:$8,800, Yahoo:$39

The Suns have the highest implied team total on tonight's slate. Two weeks ago, when these same teams played in Phoenix, Booker had one of his best games of the season going for 38 points and seven assists. Booker should put on a show again tonight in the world's most famous arena.

C Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

DraftKings:$8,500, FanDuel:$8,700, Yahoo:$39

The Magic are coming off a big win vs. the Lakers last night. Today they are sure to slay the Clippers. This is not a bad back-to-back because there is no travel involved. The Magic are a beat-up team right now. A healthy Vucevic could carry the load.

PG Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings:$4,400, FanDuel:$4,000, Yahoo:$10

Gary Harris and Jamal Murray could both be out for the Nuggets tonight. Morris logged 24 minutes last night. He didn't do much only scoring 13 fantasy points. Tonight he gets a much easier matchup vs. the Warriors who are 25th in the league vs. opposing point guards.

SF/PF Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings:$3,100, FanDuel:$3,600, Yahoo:$10

Last time out vs. Atlanta, Johnson played 24 minutes and had one of the best games of his young career. The former Tarheel has a great matchup tonight vs. the Knicks. Cam could pump in a cheap 25 fantasy points.

