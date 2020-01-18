Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The inclusion of Bazemore was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal saves the Trail Blazers over $12.5 million in salary and cuts into the team's luxury tax. Bazemore and Tolliver are on expiring contracts, while Ariza has a partial guarantee going into next season.

The Trail Blazers will be Ariza's 11th team in his 16-year career. The veteran has averaged 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32 games with Sacramento in 2019-20.

For Portland, Bazemore has averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 43 games this season.

The move is the second to occur in the past week as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches. The Hawks traded Allen Crabbe to the Timberwolves for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham on Jan. 16.

Both the Trail Blazers (18-25) and Kings (15-26) remain out of the playoff picture. Sacramento is also reportedly looking to deal Dewayne Dedmond, who was fined for a public trade request earlier this season.