According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and "multiple teams with championship aspirations" have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose.

The Clippers, according to Haynes, are among teams who have checked in as well, but have done so in a more exploratory fashion.

Rose signed a two-year, $15 million deal this past July, joining his fourth team in as many seasons. Entering Detroit's loss to Washington on Monday, the 31-year-old was averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists per games on 25.8 minutes per contest. Detroit has struggled throughout the 2019-20 season, and could be a possible seller at the trade deadline, especially in the wake of Blake Griffin's recent left knee procedure which ruled the former All Star out "indefinitely."

Rose's cap hit this year is just over $7 million, and he’s on the books for a shade over that next year. His production coupled with his salary makes him a logical player that could be moved ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Center Andre Drummond has also been the focus of countless trade rumors as a number of the team's 24-and-under pieces are also starting to jell and form a semblance of a young core.

According to Haynes, Rose is happy with the Pistons and isn't looking to be traded.

Detroit is currently three games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but it's also only sixth games better than the East's worst team, the Atlanta Hawks.