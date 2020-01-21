Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Tuesday, January 21)

Welcome to today's copy of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

After a full day of basketball yesterday to celebrate MLK Day, we only get one single game on the slate today. DraftKings and FanDuel each have single-game contests, while Yahoo is combining tonight's game with tomorrow's slate. Here are a few players I like on DraftKings and FanDuel tonight.

PG Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $13,200, FanDuel: $17,500

Luka is the most skilled player and the top plate to target for tonight's NBA action. If I'm playing on FanDuel, I will put Luka in my MVP spot. His salary will be higher, but he can tally monster numbers. On DraftKings, I would put Luka in the utility spot.

PG/SG Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $8,400, FanDuel: $11,500

On a single-game slate, I think it would be a mistake not to have exposure to bucket master Lou Williams. Lou Will is coming off a 50-point fantasy night from the last time the Clippers and Mavericks played. He for 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

C Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $4,600, FanDuel: $8,500

Zubac has been playing around 20 minutes per game, and he puts up around 20 fantasy points. On FanDuel, I would put Zubac in my start slot. I would throw him in the utility spot on DraftKings.

PF/C Patrick Patterson, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $2,000, FanDuel: $6,000

Patterson is a very low-salaried option for your DraftKings captain spot. On the court, he won't give you many minutes, but when he is out there is can knock down a three or two, couple that with four or five rebounds, and you have a value in your captain spot.

