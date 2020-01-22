NBA DFS (Wednesday, January 22)

We have a big 12-game slate of NBA action to get after tonight. The big story of the night is the NBA debut of Zion Williamson. Zion won't play big minutes, but he is priced to play if you want to go down that road.

Lebron James is in Madison Square Garden vs. the Knicks. Look for a bounce-back game for the Lakers. The contest with the highest implied team total is New Orleans vs. San Antonio. The UTAH-GSW matchup closes tonight's slate.

PG Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $7,400, FanDuel: $6,800, Yahoo: $32

Walker and the Celtics come into this evening's game feeling good about themselves after a beat down of the Lakers earlier this week. Kemba and the Celtics have one of the higher implied team totals on the slate. Walker is the engine that drives the Celtics offense.

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $9,200, FanDuel: $10,400, Yahoo: $43

With Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, and Paul Millsap all out for the Nuggets tonight, Jokes will have to shoulder even more of the offensive load for Denver. In two games against the Rockets this year, Jokic is averaging 24 points and ten rebounds.

SG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $6,800, FanDuel: $5,300, Yahoo: $25

The intrigue with playing the Kings leading scorer is the fact that he doesn't mind shooting 8 to 10 three-pointers per game. Hield scored 5 0 fantasy points in his last game. He should be good for over 40 tonight.

PG Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $4,700, FanDuel: $4,100, Yahoo:$17

Since Mike Conley has been back, he has yet to play over 18 minutes. I think that changes tonight. Conley's price has yet to climb back to where it should be, so take advantage of him on a night where he faces a Warrior team that he averages 38 fantasy points against this season.

C Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $4,500, FanDuel: $4,000, Yahoo: $16

Thomas Bryant is playing more and more minutes each night since returning from injury. As his minutes go up, you can expect Bryant to start posting 30 point fantasy nights again.

