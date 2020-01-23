NBA DFS (Thursday, January 23)

This is the "Did you see Zion Williamson last night!?" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Only three games on the NBA slate tonight, but every contest has an implied point total of 227 or higher. There are no significant injuries to worry about for your lineups. However, I do think Kyrie Irving may take the night off. C.J. McCollum and DeAndre Jordan are both questionable. Although do we know if anyone is on a minutes restriction?

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $9,900, FanDuel: $9,300, Yahoo: $46

"Dame Time" Lillard is coming off one of the best performances of his career going for 61 points vs. the Warriors, and he was at the top of my list that day! Lillard has scored 40 or more fantasy points in each of his last five games. C.J. McCollum could be out again, making Lillard even more valuable.

C Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $8,800, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $42

Whiteside is really in his bag right now. He has put up a double-double in three of his last four games. In two games vs. the Mavericks, Whiteside has averaged 13 points and 18 boards while shooting close to 80% from the field.

SG/SF Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $7,700, FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $40

I'm at that point where if the Wizards are playing Beal, "The Walking Bucket" as I call him, will be in my lineup. Even though Beal played in a game last night that went into overtime, I don't feel like the Cavs defense will put up much resistance tonight. Beal will put up ell over 20 shoots, at least 7 of them will be from behind the arc.

SF/PF Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $4,400, FanDuel: $4,400, Yahoo: $10

The best thing about Cedi Osman is his cheap price and his ability to rattle home a few threes a game. Last time vs. the Wizards Cedi was +22 on the game. In his previous ten games, Cedi is shooting over 45% from three and averaging 13 points.

SG/SF Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings: $4,100, FanDuel: $4,200, Yahoo: $14

Joe Harris' three-point percentage and scoring have taken a dip in January. I'm on Harris tonight because I'm looking for a player who will be low-owned on a short slate. I have a feeling Kyrie Irving will sit out tonight. I also think the Nets will be competitive in the game. Harris should get a chance to turn it around.

