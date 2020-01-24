Following the Lakers' 128-113 victory over the Nets on Thursday night, the NBA announced that Los Angeles head coach Frank Vogel and his staff would coach Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All Star Game.

The eligible head coach of the team with the Western Conference's best record through Feb. 2 was slated to coach the team. And with their win against Brooklyn, the Lakers clinched at least a tie for the best record in that stretch. Utah is the only team with the potential to tie the Lakers for the best conference record, but the Lakers hold the advantage in the first tiebreaker used.

This will be Vogel's second time coaching in the NBA All-Star Game, as he led the Eastern Conference in the 2014 All-Star Game as head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

The eligible head coach of the team with the Eastern Conference’s best record through games played on Feb. 2 will coach the All-Star team captained by the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer is ineligible because he coached in the game last year.

On Thursday, the game's starters were announced, headlined by James and Antetokounmpo. The other starters in the East will be Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid. In the West, the other starters will be Luka Doncic, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis.

All-Star reserves chosen by the coaches from each conference will be announced next Thursday. The All-Star draft will then take place on Feb. 6, with James and Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.