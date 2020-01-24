In addition to the 2020 NBA All-Star starters being announced, the jerseys for the weekend were also unveiled on Thursday.

The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star uniforms take inspiration from the city of Chicago's transit line, Nike said in a release.

The eight lines of the train match the number of uniforms that will be worn throughout the weekend as the color of the city's train lines serves as a base for each jersey. The uniforms additionally feature a six-pointed Chicago flag.

All-Star reserves chosen by the coaches from each conference will be announced next Thursday. The All-Star draft will then take place on Feb. 6, with James and Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.