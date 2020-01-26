Fans Gather Outside Staples Center to Honor Kobe Bryant

Following the news Sunday of Kobe Bryant's sudden death at the age of 41, fans started gathering outside of the Staples Center to honor the late Lakers legend.

TMZ was the first to report that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those on the helicopter when it went down in the hills of Calabasas and a fire broke out. The crash occurred around 10 a.m., and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to a travel basketball game with another player and parent.



Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti addressed his death of Bryant, saying in a statement, “He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes.”

On top of the gathering at the Staples Center, news of Bryant's death sent waves of shock over the sports world.

The Staples Center is hosting the Grammy's on Sunday night.