Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

He was traveling with four other people. The helicopter went down in the hills of Calabasas and a fire broke out. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the city of Calabasas. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

News of Bryant's death sent a wave of shock throughout those in the sports world:

The 18–time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA first Team led the Lakers to five NBA championships and scored 33,643 points in his 20-year NBA career. He retired from the Lakers after the 2015-16 season after spending his entire career with the franchise.