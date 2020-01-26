Just hours removed from the sudden death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the Spurs and Raptors opened their Sunday afternoon contest by taking intentional shot clock violations to honor No. 24.

Players stood in place as the place as the Raptors let the clock run out on their first possession of the game. Fans and players alike rose to their feet, applauding the gesture. The Spurs did the same thing on their first possession.

The Nuggets and Rockets also held a moment of silence to honor Bryant ahead of their Sunday afternoon tip.

Others from around the sports world were shocked by the news of Bryant's death.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning. He was 41 years old.

TMZ was the first to report that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those on the helicopter when it went down in the hills of Calabasas and a fire broke out. The crash occurred before 10 a.m., and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to a travel basketball game with another player and parent.