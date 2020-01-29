Christopher Daniel, 20, turned himself in to Philadelphia police on Tuesday morning after a backpack belonging to Allen Iverson went missing at the Sofitel Hotel, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Iverson's backpack reportedly contained $500,000 worth of jewelry, per Philadelphia PD.

"An incident was reported in the hotel lobby, which the local authorities are handling with full cooperation from the hotel," the Sofitel Hotel said in a statement.

Iverson attended the Sixers' win over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Jan. 25. LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the all-time scoring list in Los Angeles' loss just one day before Bryant's tragic death.

The former Sixers point guard paid tribute to Bryant on Instagram Monday.

"Words cannot express how I'm feeling today. The only 2 words that ring in my head - devastated and heartbroken," Iverson wrote. "I cannot seem to shake this feeling no matter what I've tried to do since hearing this yesterday."

Iverson is the 76ers' all-time leader in threes. He ranks second in points, only trailing Hal Greer.