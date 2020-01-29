Both the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have racked up over 30 wins before the NBA’s All-Star break. While the Celtics were expected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat have proven many wrong by finding a way there themselves. When the two sides face-off in Miami, there could be potential playoff seeding implications down the road.

How to Watch:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Boston Celtics (31-15) come into this matchup with Miami having split the first two games of a Southeastern road trip. After winning the first game against the Orlando Magic, the Celtics dropped a 123-108 decision to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Zion Williamson scored 21 points for the Pelicans in the win, with the Celtics were not able to stop the highly touted rookie. Against a Heat team that also relies on young talent like Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, Boston will need to do a better job of stopping such players in this contest.

Miami (31-14) hosted the Orlando Magic on Monday, with the back-to-back games presenting both a challenge and an opportunity. Back-to-back games are not easy to navigate in the NBA, but playing both at home where the Heat have dropped just two games all season could make them easier to manage. And with the potential to leapfrog the Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference, the Heat should have plenty of motivation to compete in both games.