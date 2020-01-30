The NBA's All-Star reserves were announced Thursday as Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard and Chris Paul highlight the list, joining six first-timers off the bench. The full reserve list is followed:

East: Jimmy Butler (Heat), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Ben Simmons (76ers), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Domas Sabonis (Pacers)

West: Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), Russell Westbrook (Rockets), Chris Paul (Thunder)

The aforementioned 14 players will be joined by the 10 starters that were announced last Thursday. The starters are as followed: Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. In the West, the starters will be Luka Doncic, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On Thursday, the league announced that the format of the All-Star will be different this year. The league has turned every every quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score will decide which teams wins.

The team that is victorious All-Star Game will be the first to reach a target score determined by the total points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined—plus 24, an homage to Kobe Bryant.

The All-Star draft will then take place on Feb. 6, with James and Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

