Ben Simmons Named NBA All-Star For Second Straight Season

Justin Grasso

The goal for most young and unproven players in the NBA is to make the All-Star game. While every player who enters the NBA wants to win the NBA Finals as a team, the All-Star game gives every young player a sense of validation.

Last season, Philadelphia 76ers' versatile point guard, Ben Simmons, received his validation for the first time. Although he wasn't voted in as a starter, Simmons found himself selected as a reserve to LeBron James' All-Star team.

This season, Simmons had the opportunity to land in the big game once again. Simmons landed within the top ten for the Eastern Conference guards voting by the fans, but it's tough to call him a fan-favorite based on the results.

After peaking in fifth place for the fan voting after the first wave of results, Simmons ended up taking eighth place when the polls closed. However, the media and the player votes were much more favorable for Simmons.

The third-year guard ranked fourth-overall for the Eastern Conference guard voting by his peers. And the media did Simmons even better by ranking him third. Overall, Simmons placed seventh with a weighted score of 5.75.

It was unclear if Simmons was going to make the big game or not considering the slightly down season he was having in the beginning. As of late, though, Simmons has turned up the intensity and went from being viewed as just an impressive defensive player to an all-around beast on both sides of the ball.

This month, Simmons has averaged just under 40 minutes-per-game. On the offensive side of the ball, he has improved his field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and even points-per-game as he has averaged 21 PPG in January.

While the offensive statistics seem to catch everybody's eyes more, Simmons' talent on defense has been undeniably fantastic, and that hasn't slowed down as his offense improved throughout the season. And because of that, the third-year guard has picked up his second All-Star nod in just three seasons.

Ben Simmons, along with his teammate Joel Embiid will head to Chicago in a couple of weeks to play in the 2020 NBA All-Star game. The game officially airs on Sunday, February 16th, 2020.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. you can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

2020 NBA Rising Stars Game: Brett Brown Makes Case for Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown believes Matisse Thybulle should surely make the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game.

Justin Grasso

Despite Minor Setbacks, Ben Simmons and Mike Scott Are Expected to Play vs. Hawks

Ben Simmons and Mike Scott have been listed on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report for Thursday. However, both are expected to play against the Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Ruled Out Against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford has been ruled out against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Hawks Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Urged Brown to Keep Raul Neto in vs. Warriors

76ers point guard Ben Simmons was the reason why Raul Neto stayed in for so long against the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Number Change Was Temporary Tuesday, Zhaire Smith's Wasn't

On Tuesday, Joel Embiid changed his number in order to honor Kobe Bryant on Tuesday. Zhaire Smith, on the other hand, changed his out of respect for the legend.

Justin Grasso

How Philadelphia 76ers Honored Kobe Bryant on Tuesday

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers came up with multiple ways to honor the late legend, Kobe Bryant.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Warriors Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday for the first time this season.

Justin Grasso

76ers Get Through Tough Matchup With a Win Over Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers fought through emotions on Tuesday night and pulled off a win over the Warriors at home.

Justin Grasso

Zhaire Smith is Available for 76ers on Tuesday vs. Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Zhaire Smith is available for Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Justin Grasso