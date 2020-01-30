NBA DFS Daily Plays - Thursday, 1/30 (DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo)
NBA DFS (Thursday, January 30)
Enjoy the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.
Tonight's six-game main slate includes five games with implied totals of 220 or higher. Al Horford and Jayson Tatum are both questionable. Those are the only fantasy-relevant injuries. The slate starts at 7 pm eastern with the final tip-off of the night will be at Staples Center, where the Clippers host the Kings.
C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
DraftKings: $10,100, FanDuel: $10,200, Yahoo: $45
Jokic continues to streak as he leads the injury ravished Nuggets. Nikola got off to a slow start this season but has played himself into shape. In Jokic's last ten games he is averaging 21 points,11 boards, and six assists.
PG/SG D'Angelo Russell, Golden State Warriors
DraftKings: $8,000, FanDuel: $7,400, Yahoo: $35
Russell has been on quite a tear as of late. He has scored 50 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. He has been doing most of his damage from three-point territory. In his previous ten games, he is shooting 42% from downtown while averaging 26 points per game.
Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.
PG/SF Will Barton, Denver Nuggets
DraftKings: $6,000, FanDuel: $6,100, Yahoo: $28
Barton has had to pick up more of the slack on offense with Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, and Mason Plumlee sidelined. Those offensive opportunities, along with a handful of assists and rebounds, make Barton a player that can hit fantasy value.
PG Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
DraftKings: $4,200, FanDuel: $3,800, Yahoo: $15
Conley is slowly working himself back into game shape. He is underpriced on DFS sites. Tonight's matchup vs. the Nuggets is a good chance for him to exceed his fantasy value.
PF/C Marquese Chriss, Golden State Warriors
DraftKings: $4,500, FanDuel: $4,800, Yahoo: $10
With Willie Cauley-Stein out of town, Chriss has seen an increase in minutes. In his last game he played over 30 minutes and put up 24 fantasy points, I think he could go for a double-double this evening.
Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!