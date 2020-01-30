Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Thursday, January 30)

Enjoy the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Tonight's six-game main slate includes five games with implied totals of 220 or higher. Al Horford and Jayson Tatum are both questionable. Those are the only fantasy-relevant injuries. The slate starts at 7 pm eastern with the final tip-off of the night will be at Staples Center, where the Clippers host the Kings.

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $10,100, FanDuel: $10,200, Yahoo: $45

Jokic continues to streak as he leads the injury ravished Nuggets. Nikola got off to a slow start this season but has played himself into shape. In Jokic's last ten games he is averaging 21 points,11 boards, and six assists.

PG/SG D'Angelo Russell, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $8,000, FanDuel: $7,400, Yahoo: $35

Russell has been on quite a tear as of late. He has scored 50 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. He has been doing most of his damage from three-point territory. In his previous ten games, he is shooting 42% from downtown while averaging 26 points per game.

PG/SF Will Barton, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $6,000, FanDuel: $6,100, Yahoo: $28

Barton has had to pick up more of the slack on offense with Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, and Mason Plumlee sidelined. Those offensive opportunities, along with a handful of assists and rebounds, make Barton a player that can hit fantasy value.

PG Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $4,200, FanDuel: $3,800, Yahoo: $15

Conley is slowly working himself back into game shape. He is underpriced on DFS sites. Tonight's matchup vs. the Nuggets is a good chance for him to exceed his fantasy value.

PF/C Marquese Chriss, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $4,500, FanDuel: $4,800, Yahoo: $10

With Willie Cauley-Stein out of town, Chriss has seen an increase in minutes. In his last game he played over 30 minutes and put up 24 fantasy points, I think he could go for a double-double this evening.

