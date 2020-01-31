Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Friday, January 31)

This is Corey Parson's latest edition SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a big NBA DFS slate for a Friday night. All seven games on the main slate have a total of over 220, so fantasy points should be easy to come by, and there are also a ton of marquee matchups.

Memphis vs. New Orleans has the highest total on the slate, and both of these young teams are competitive.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will not play for Memphis due to suspension. The Mavericks and Rockets play in Houston, but Luka Doncic is out with an ankle injury. The night concludes in Los Angeles, where the Lakers face the Blazers.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $9,100, FanDuel: $8,900, Yahoo: $40

Devin Booker's skill set alone and the way he has been paying of late makes him one of the best plays on the slate. Couple that with the disappointment of not making the All-Star team, I think we should see Booker go off tonight.

SG Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $8,500, FanDuel: $8,300, Yahoo: $40

LaVine, just like Booker, will be looking to show off this evening due to him not being selected to the NBA All-Star team. LaVine already has a 36-point game against the Nets.

PF/C Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $6,800, FanDuel: $6,400, Yahoo: $29

Porzingis will have to play extended minutes and take more shots with Luka Doncic out for Dallas tonight. Last time out versus the Rockets, Porzingis had a double-double and scored 51 fantasy points.

C Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,300, FanDuel: $6,300, Yahoo: $28

JV will have to come up big for the Grizzlies in this showdown game. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out for Memphis, so JV will pick up more of the scoring load. The Pelicans are 24th in the league versus opposing big men.

PG/SG Colby White, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $3,400, FanDuel: $3,800, Yahoo: $10

The rookie has flashed at times this season. When he gets hot from three-point land, he can take over a game. White gets a Nets team that is dead last vs. opposing point guards. The Bulls are down four players. The former Tar Heel should get plenty of chances to exceed fantasy value.

