Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will coach Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Feb. 16.

Nurse's Raptors (35-14) defeated the Pistons on Friday. The victory meant that Toronto clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference for teams with an eligible coach.

Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer is ineligible because he coached in the game last year.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel will head-up Team LeBron.

Nurse is in his second season as Toronto's head coach, having won the title in his first season leading the Raptors. Nurse was previously a Raptors assistant and also spent six seasons as a head coach in the NBA G League.

On Thursday, the game's reserves were announced.

Here's a look at the full pool of players:

The league announced that the format of the All-Star Game will be different this year. The league has turned each quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide which teams wins.

The team that is victorious will be the first to reach a target number determined by the total points the winning team scored through three quarters—plus 24, a homage to Kobe Bryant.

The All-Star draft will take place on Feb. 6, with James and Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves.