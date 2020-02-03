Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Monday, February 3)

This is the Mahomes Super Bowl MVP edition SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a huge post-Super Bowl slate for this evening. Just about every game on the slate has fantasy-relevant injury concerns. Be sure to check-in with FullTime Fantasy throughout the day to keep up with the latest NBA injury news. Six of tonight's ten games have implied totals over 220 points, so there should be plenty of fantasy fireworks.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $8,600, FanDuel: $8,600, Yahoo: $39

We all know how well the All-Star snubbed Devin Booker has been playing as of late. He's gone for 45 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. Booker is scoring a tick under 30 points per contest in road games this season.

PF/C John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $8,300, FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $39

The Hawks lineup is up in the air. Trae Young and a host of others could be out this evening, Collins will be in the lineup and should put up very nice numbers. Collins has had a double-double in each of his last three games.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

PF/C Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $7,000, FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $33

Luka Doncic will not be in the lineup for the Mavericks this evening, so it's almost a must we play Porzingis. Last time out, Porzingis had 35 points and 12 boards on his way to a 56 fantasy point night.

SF/PF Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $7,500, FanDuel: $7,900, Yahoo: $36

Kemba Walker is not expected to play for the Celtics. Newly selected first time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum should pick up the scoring load for Boston. Tatum gets a matchup vs. a Hawks team that is 24th in the league vs. opposing Small Forwards.

C Gorgui Dieng, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings: $3,300, FanDuel: $3,500, Yahoo: $10

Dieng is a good cheap option tonight because the Timberwolves and Kings will play in the game with the highest implies point total on the evening. Dieng can grab some boards and hit a three or two.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!