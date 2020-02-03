We've yet to see any All-Star deals through the first three months of the NBA season, though that is likely to change over the next week before the trade deadline on Feb 6.

Momentum on potential trades appears to be forming with less than a week until the deadline, and a slate of contenders could make major upgrades to their roster before the postseason. Will the Rockets add a wing? Can the Clippers beef up their front line? The NBA's silly season is upon us. Stay up to all the latest trade rumors and notes below.

• The Rockets are "actively discussing several trade scenarios," regarding center Clint Capela. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Miami is among the teams interested in Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• The Warriors and Timberwolves are "engaged in trade conversations" regarding Golden State point guard D'Angelo Russell. (Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic)

• The Knicks are also interested in a potential Russell deal. (Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic)

• Minnesota is seeking two first round picks in any potential Robert Covington trade. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Hawks are seeking a center before the trade deadline, potentially Capela or Thunder Center Steven Adams (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Knicks are "hell-bent" on keeping Marcus Morris Sr. in free agency in July. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• The Mavericks are looking for a wing upgrade, and have "kicked tires" on Charlotte forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. (Brad Townsend, Dallas Morning News)