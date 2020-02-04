Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Tuesday, February 4)

This is the "WTF Iowa" daily edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There is only a four-game main slate to get down on tonight. Denver's Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr. are both out while Jamal Murray is questionable. Houston's Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela are both out. The Bucks and Pelicans play in the contest with the highest implied point total on the night and 245.5

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $10,000, FanDuel: $10,400, Yahoo: $45

The Nuggets host the Trail Blazers' depleted roster. Jokic is coming off a 39-point triple-double where he put up 82 fantasy points. In two games vs. the Trail Blazers, Jokic has averaged 42 fantasy points.

SF/PF Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $7,000, FanDuel: $7,600, Yahoo: $35

We have a big total tonight between the Pelicans and Bucks in New Orleans. I think the Pelicans have an excellent chance to keep the game close, and Ingram will play a significant role in that. In a game vs. Milwaukee earlier this season Ingram attempted ten triples.

PG/SG Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $6,900, FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $32

Holiday has been on a roll the past few games scoring over 40 fantasy points in three of his last four. He has 25 assists in his previous four games, many of them to Zion Williamson. The Pels have the second-highest team total, and Holiday is the key to the offense.

PF/C LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $6,200, FanDuel: $6,900, Yahoo: $28

Aldridge is coming off a 50 point fantasy night vs. the Clippers. He has started to assert himself offensively, as evidenced by his five 3PTAs in his last game. Aldridge has a great price on a slate with very few options.

SG Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $3,800, FanDuel: $4,000, Yahoo: $10

Harris should play close to 30 plus minutes this evening due to all the injuries plaguing the Nuggets. Harris is an excellent cheap option who could very well exceed fantasy value tonight.

