The participants for All-Star Saturday Night are now set with the league announcing the contestants for the slam dunk contest, three-point shootout and skills challenge. Dwight Howard returns to the dunk contest for the first time since 2009 and Aaron Gordon will look to claim his first slam dunk title after finishing as a runner-up to Zach LaVine in 2016 and again falling short in the 2017 contest.

Here's a full list of participants for each event:

Dunk Contest:

Dwight Howard (Lakers)

Aaron Gordon (Magic)

Pat Connaughton (Bucks)

Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat)

Three-Point Shootout

Davis Bertans (Wizards)

Devonte' Graham (Hornets)

Joe Harris (Nets)

Buddy Hield (Kings)

Zach LaVine (Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)

Duncan Robinson (Heat)

Trae Young (Hawks)

Skills Competition:

Patrick Beverley (Clippers)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Spencer Dinwiddie (Nets)

Derrick Rose (Pistons)

Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)

Bam Adebayo (Heat)

Khris Middleton (Bucks)

Pascal Siakam (Raptors)

The All-Star draft will then take place on Feb. 6, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves.

All-Star Weekend takes place between Feb. 14-16 in Chicago. Friday will feature the Rising Stars game with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sunday's All-Star game starts at 8 p.m. ET.