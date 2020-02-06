Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala has been traded to the Heat and has agreed to a two-year, $30-million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a team option in 2021-22, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Justise Winslow is heading to Memphis as part of the trade, per Wojnarowski.

The veteran Iguodala has sat out the 2019-20 season while waiting to be traded or bought out of his contract. While he was reportedly prepared to sit for the remainder of the year if he was not traded, Iguodala is ready to play this season for Miami, according to Charania.

Iguodala, 36, is in the final season of his three-year, $48 million contract. After spending six seasons with the Warriors, he was traded to Memphis in the offseason to clear salary.

The three-time NBA champion played an important role in the Golden State Warriors' title runs. Iguodala was named Finals MVP in 2015 after putting up 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Warriors' title-clinching Game 6 victory against the Cavaliers.

The Grizzlies did not hide their distaste for Iguodala while he sat out the season. When asked about the trade request, Dillon Brooks said, "I can't wait 'til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about."

Rookie Ja Morant also weighed in on the situation, taking to Twitter to agree with Brooks. He also responded to Stephen Curry, who stood up for his former teammate.

Iguodala averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 68 games with the Warriors last season. The Miami Heat entered Wednesday night tied at third place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-15 record.

