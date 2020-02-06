Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Thursday, February 6)

This is the "Trade Deadline Day" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There are only five games on the NBA slate for us today. The relevant injuries to keep an eye on are Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook. The marquee matchups are the 76ers vs. Bucks, and the slate closes with the Rockets vs. Lakers. Remember, today is the trade deadline day, so keep close for the latest news.

SG Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

DraftKings: $8,400, FanDuel: $8,300, Yahoo: $38

Zach LaVine is my top play on the short slate. We all know the Pelicans have issues on defense, Levine, who is an all-around stat stuffer could flirt with a triple-double tonight.

C Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $8,200, FanDuel: $8,200, Yahoo: $36

Vucevic should have an easy go of it tonight vs. the Knicks. The Magic will be without DJ Augustin, which should create more chances for Nikola. Vucevic already has a 49 point fantasy game vs. the Knicks this season.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

SF/PF Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $7,600, FanDuel: $8,200, Yahoo: $35

Ingram has already put up a monster 69-point fantasy night vs. the Bulls earlier this season. The Pelicans All-Star is shooting the ball efficiently from three as of late.

PF/C LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $6,500, FanDuel: $6,600, Yahoo: $27

Aldridge may very well have the best matchup on the slate. The Trail Blazers are dead last in the NBA vs. opposing big men. In two previous games vs. the Blazers this season, Aldridge has averaged close to 50 fantasy points.

SG/SF JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings:$3,600, FanDuel:$3,900, Yahoo:$10

Redick is priced to play in what should be a shootout tonight in the Windy City. The Pelicans have the third-highest implied team total on the slate. Redick is good for about three triples per night.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!